KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,350 DN 300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,600 0
BGF Retail 193,500 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 80,100 DN 800
HDC-OP 10,600 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 376,500 UP 3,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 374,000 DN 3,500
HANILCMT 11,200 DN 50
SKBS 78,300 DN 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,750 UP 400
KakaoBank 28,150 UP 550
HYBE 174,500 UP 1,500
SK ie technology 65,100 UP 400
LG Energy Solution 478,000 0
DL E&C 35,600 UP 200
kakaopay 70,600 UP 2,900
K Car 12,200 DN 950
SKSQUARE 35,850 DN 100
NCsoft 464,000 UP 15,000
KIWOOM 97,500 UP 3,800
DSME 19,600 UP 150
HDSINFRA 7,960 UP 280
DWEC 4,640 UP 50
KEPCO KPS 34,650 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,400 UP 1,050
LGELECTRONICS 94,200 UP 500
LG H&H 744,000 UP 8,000
Celltrion 169,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 644,000 UP 7,000
KEPCO E&C 63,300 UP 1,500
TKG Huchems 20,050 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 144,500 DN 2,000
ShinhanGroup 41,050 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 54,800 UP 300
HYUNDAIDEPTST 62,600 DN 100
KIH 60,500 UP 1,800
TaihanElecWire 1,575 DN 10
Hyundai M&F INS 29,600 DN 450
Daesang 21,350 UP 150
SKNetworks 3,945 UP 45
(END)
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 6th consecutive year
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine PM says Russia has created world's largest mine field in Ukraine
S. Korea considering buying Israeli drone detection system: source
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
Fine dust level soars to worst this winter
(LEAD) Yoon says Japan's moves to bolster defense are hard to stop
Yoon's comment on nuclear armament indication of will to defend nation: official
78 people nabbed in massive house rental scam
(LEAD) U.S. remains fully committed to defense of S. Korea with extended deterrence: Pentagon
(2nd LD) Gov't mulls compensating forced labor victims via public foundation despite victims' opposition