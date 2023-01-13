S. Korean, Lithuanian foreign ministers discuss ways to improve ties

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin met with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis on Friday to exchange views on their bilateral ties, according to his office.

During their talks in Seoul, Park stressed that relations between the two sides have consistently deepened in various fields on the basis of "common values" they shared, such as freedom, democracy, market economy and human rights."

"We hope to exchange productive dialogue in today's meeting to discuss detailed ways to further expand bilateral cooperation," he was quoted as saying.

Landsbergis extended appreciation to South Korea for participating in global sanctions against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and showing support to the warn-torn country. He also expressed hopes that the two countries could "continue on this path together."

"We are pleased not only to see the two countries commemorate their cooperation for the past 30 years, but also expanded cooperation in politics, culture, economy and trade in recent years," he said.

He added that the Ukrainian war has brought "like-minded partners around the world closer together."



South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) and his Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis, pose for a photo ahead of their talks at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Jan. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

