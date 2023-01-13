Singer Lee Seung-gi donates 550 mln won to Red Cross

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- Singer Lee Seung-gi donated 550 million won (US$442,250) Friday to the Korean Red Cross on the occasion of his birthday, the humanitarian organization said.

His donation will be used to make bloodmobiles and mobile meal service vehicles for disaster relief operations, it said.



Singer Lee Seung-gi (R) and Shin Hee-young, chief of the Korean Red Cross, pose for a photo during a ceremony for Lee's donation of 550 million won at its office in Seoul on Jan. 13, 2023, in this photo provided by the humanitarian organization. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

At the donation ceremony, the Red Cross granted him an award for those who have donated more than 500 million won.

The singer and TV celebrity expressed his hope that his donation will help relieve the current blood supply shortage that has worsened following a resurgence of COVID-19 this winter.

In December, Lee also donated 2 billion won to Seoul National University Children's Hospital.

