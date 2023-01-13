Go to Contents Go to Navigation

PM orders thorough probe of death of soldier during winter training

All News 16:46 January 13, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Friday ordered the defense ministry to conduct a thorough investigation into the death of a soldier during a winter training course.

The instruction came a day after the Army private was found dead at a tent while training in cold weather in the northeastern city of Taebaek, Gangwon Province.

"Because it is a case that took place while fulfilling a duty of national defense, (the defense ministry) must thoroughly investigate the cause and disclose it transparently," Han said in a statement.

Circumstances of the soldier's death have not been established.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo bangs the gavel to open a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Sejong, central South Korea, on Jan. 10, 2023, which is connected via video link with the government complex in Seoul. (Yonhap)

