Saturday's weather forecast

January 14, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/06 Sleet 60

Incheon 07/05 Rain 60

Suwon 08/05 Rain 30

Cheongju 09/07 Rain 60

Daejeon 11/08 Rain 60

Chuncheon 06/03 Sleet 70

Gangneung 06/05 Sleet 80

Jeonju 11/09 Rain 60

Gwangju 11/10 Sunny 60

Jeju 13/12 Rain 70

Daegu 11/09 Sleet 60

Busan 12/11 Sunny 60

