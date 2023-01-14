Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 14.
Korean-language dailies
-- High-profilers off hook, underdogs scapegoated in Itaewon crush tragedy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Police wrap up probe on Itaewon crush cases, let high-profilers go (Kookmin Daily)
-- BOK signals another cut in 2023 growth outlook (Donga Ilbo)
-- Key interest rate soars 3 percentage points in 17 yrs (Segye Times)
-- BOK announces 7th rate hike in row (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Jeonse falls, monthly rent tops 42 pct (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- How young generation sees fairness and meritocracy (Hankyoreh)
-- BOK drops rate hike bomb, annual interest payment jumps to nearly 2 mln won per capita in 17 months (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Jeonse crisis drives 20,000 youths to seek public rental housing (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- BOK may go easier after 7th rate hike in row (Korea Economic Daily)
