SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 14.



Korean-language dailies

-- High-profilers off hook, underdogs scapegoated in Itaewon crush tragedy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Police wrap up probe on Itaewon crush cases, let high-profilers go (Kookmin Daily)

-- BOK signals another cut in 2023 growth outlook (Donga Ilbo)

-- Key interest rate soars 3 percentage points in 17 yrs (Segye Times)

-- BOK announces 7th rate hike in row (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Jeonse falls, monthly rent tops 42 pct (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- How young generation sees fairness and meritocracy (Hankyoreh)

-- BOK drops rate hike bomb, annual interest payment jumps to nearly 2 mln won per capita in 17 months (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Jeonse crisis drives 20,000 youths to seek public rental housing (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- BOK may go easier after 7th rate hike in row (Korea Economic Daily)

