BIGBANG Taeyang's 'Vibe' tops iTunes' global chart in collaboration with BTS' Jimin

SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- A new single by boy group BIGBANG's Taeyang featuring Jimin of BTS topped iTunes' global songs chart, his management agency said Saturday.

"Vibe," rolled out Friday, claimed the No. 1 spot on the Worldwide iTunes Song chart and topped iTunes' top songs charts in about 60 countries around the world as of midnight, The Black Label said.

The song is Taeyang's first release since January 2018, when he dropped "Louder," a song for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Taeyang debuted as a BIGBANG member in 2006 and has led a successful career also working as a soloist with such hits as "Only Look At Me," "Eyes, Nose, Lips" and "Ringa Linga." He recently left his longtime agency, YG Entertainment, to sign with his current agency.



This image provided by The Black Label on Jan. 14, 2023, shows the promotional poster for Taeyang's latest single "Vibe" featuring BTS' Jimin (L). (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

