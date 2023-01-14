N. Korea slams U.N. secretary-general's comment on its 'unlawful' nuclear weapons program

SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Tuesday denounced United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who has said Pyongyang's "unlawful" nuclear weapons program is a "clear and present" danger to the world.

"U.N. Secretary-General Guterres made the very improper remarks that the DPRK is a 'clear and existing danger,' terming the latter's legitimate and reasonable policy of strengthening nuclear forces an 'illegal one,'" Jo Chol-su, director general of the Department of International Organizations of the Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency.

"No matter how desperately the U.S. and its vassal forces may try, the international position of the DPRK as a nuclear weapons state, true to its name, will remain an eternally inerasable, stark reality."

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

The comments came after Guterres called on North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons program and return to talks during a Security Council meeting on Thursday.

"The unlawful nuclear weapons program being pursued by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is a clear and present danger, driving risks and geopolitical tensions to new heights," he said. "The onus is on the DPRK to comply with its international obligations and return to the negotiating table."

North Korea has been subject to U.N. sanctions since 2006 over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Recently, North Korea has been beefing up its missile and military capabilities, conducting a record number of ballistic missile tests last year. Many analysts predicted Pyongyang could conduct a nuclear test this year.



In this Reuters photo taken on Jan. 12, 2023, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) speaking during a ministerial meeting of the U.N. Security Council at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York. (Yonhap)

