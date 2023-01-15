Today in Korean history
Jan. 16
1948 -- Giuseppe Verdi's opera "La Traviata" is performed in South Korea for the first time.
1951 -- China rejects a United Nations proposal for a cease-fire in the Korean War.
1990 -- South Korea's Hyundai Group obtains formal permission from the Soviet Chamber of Commerce and Industry to set up a subsidiary in Moscow, becoming the first domestic business group to do so.
1997 -- Novelist Miri Yu, a second-generation Korean resident in Japan, wins the coveted Akutagawa Prize for her book "Family Cinema," which depicts the relationships of scattered family members who reunite to make a film about their lives.
1998 -- A medical team at Seoul National University Hospital succeeds in transplanting a Korean-made artificial heart into a patient, the first such operation in the country.
2004 -- South Korea and the United States agree to relocate all U.S. troops out of Seoul over the next three years.
2014 -- North Korea proposes halting all cross-border slander starting Jan. 30 and calls for mutual action to prevent a nuclear calamity on the Korean Peninsula.
