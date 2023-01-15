Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 January 15, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/06 Sleet 60

Incheon 00/05 Snow 30

Suwon 02/05 Snow 30

Cheongju 03/07 Sleet 60

Daejeon 03/08 Sleet 60

Chuncheon 02/03 Snow 80

Gangneung 03/05 Snow 90

Jeonju 03/09 Sleet 60

Gwangju 03/10 Cloudy 30

Jeju 06/12 Rain 60

Daegu 06/09 Sleet 60

Busan 09/11 Rain 60

