Subway, bus services in Seoul to be extended to 2 a.m. during Lunar New Year holiday
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- Subway and bus services in Seoul will be extended to run until 2 a.m. during the Lunar New Year holiday later this month, the Seoul metropolitan government said Sunday.
According to the city's transportation plans, trains on Subway Line 1 through Line 9 across the capital will be operated through 2 a.m. on the first day of the lunar calendar, which falls on next Sunday this year, and the following day, about two hours longer than usual.
The city's bus operations will also be extended to 2 a.m., while express and outbound buses departing from Seoul will be expanded by about 21 percent per day during the eight-day period starting Wednesday.
On the occasion of Lunar New Year, or Seol in Korean, many people travel across the nation to reunite with families at hometowns or pay respects to their ancestors.
