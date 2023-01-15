Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Subway, bus services in Seoul to be extended to 2 a.m. during Lunar New Year holiday

All News 13:29 January 15, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- Subway and bus services in Seoul will be extended to run until 2 a.m. during the Lunar New Year holiday later this month, the Seoul metropolitan government said Sunday.

According to the city's transportation plans, trains on Subway Line 1 through Line 9 across the capital will be operated through 2 a.m. on the first day of the lunar calendar, which falls on next Sunday this year, and the following day, about two hours longer than usual.

The city's bus operations will also be extended to 2 a.m., while express and outbound buses departing from Seoul will be expanded by about 21 percent per day during the eight-day period starting Wednesday.

On the occasion of Lunar New Year, or Seol in Korean, many people travel across the nation to reunite with families at hometowns or pay respects to their ancestors.

Travelers board buses at a terminal in Seoul during the Chuseok holiday in this file photo. (Yonhap)

Travelers board buses at a terminal in Seoul during the Chuseok holiday in this file photo. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Lunar New Year #subway service
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!