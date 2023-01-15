Yoon celebrates 60th anniversary of S. Korea-Canada relations

By Lee Haye-ah

ABU DHABI, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday celebrated the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Canada.

In a tweet sent from Abu Dhabi, where he is on a state visit, Yoon wrote, "Congratulations to @JustinTrudeau and the Canadian people on the 60th anniversary of South Korea-Canada relations!"

"Looking forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. #StrongerTogether," he added.

Yoon and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau held a summit in Canada in September and agreed to upgrade the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) holds talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during their meeting at the prime minister's office in Ottawa on Sept. 23, 2022. (Yonhap)

