S. Korean population falls for 3rd consecutive year in 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's population shrank last year, continuing its downward trend for three years in a row, with the number of single-person households close to 10 million, government data showed Sunday.
The Ministry of Interior and Safety said the country's registered population stood at 51,439,038 as of Dec. 31 of last year, down 0.39 percent from a year earlier.
Single-person households continued to rise to 9,724,256, accounting for 41 percent of the total 23,705,814 households.
Combined with two-person households, the two groups took up 65.2 percent of the total.
The number of people per household hit a record low of 2.17.
By gender, the male population had shrunk for the fourth consecutive year to come in at 25,636,951 while the female population had fallen for two years in a row at 25,802,087.
By age, people in their 50s took up the biggest portion with 16.7 percent and people aged 65 and over took up 18 percent of the population.
South Korea is expected to become a super-aged society in 2025, in which the proportion of those aged 65 and older will hit 20 percent of the total population. The country became an aged society in 2017, as the proportion of such people exceeded 14 percent.
Of South Korea's 17 cities and provinces, only five reported an increase in population last year -- Incheon, Gyeonggi Province, Sejong, Jeju Island and South Chungcheong Province, the data showed.
In 2021, the country reported its first year-over-year decline in total population.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
(CES) (Yonhap Interview) SK eyes expansion in Asia, Europe with sustainable food
-
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
-
Opposition lawmakers slam National Assembly secretariat for removing artworks satirizing Yoon gov't
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
Yoon says taxes should be spent without consideration for politics
-
(3rd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
S. Korean Kwon Soon-woo captures 2nd career ATP title in Australia
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in UAE to promote energy, arms sales
-
S. Korea's advanced Army unit, U.S. Stryker team hold joint drills near border with N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Yoon sacks vice chair of presidential committee on low birthrates