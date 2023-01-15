Two S. Koreans on passenger list of jet that crashed in Nepal: embassy
All News 16:55 January 15, 2023
NEW DELHI, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- Two South Koreans seem to have been aboard a passenger aircraft that crashed in a resort town in Nepal, Seoul's embassy in the Himalayan country said Sunday.
"Two South Koreans are on the list of passengers. We are trying to confirm whether they were actually on board and their identities," an embassy official said.
At least 40 of the total of 72 passengers and crew members were killed in the crash of the plane near Pokhara International Airport, according to news reports.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
(CES) (Yonhap Interview) SK eyes expansion in Asia, Europe with sustainable food
-
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
-
Opposition lawmakers slam National Assembly secretariat for removing artworks satirizing Yoon gov't
Most Saved
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
Yoon says taxes should be spent without consideration for politics
-
(3rd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in UAE to promote energy, arms sales
-
S. Korean Kwon Soon-woo captures 2nd career ATP title in Australia
-
N. Korea slams U.N. secretary-general's comment on its 'unlawful' nuclear weapons program
-
S. Korea's advanced Army unit, U.S. Stryker team hold joint drills near border with N. Korea