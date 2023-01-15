(2nd LD) Two S. Koreans on passenger list of jet that crashed in Nepal: embassy

(ATTN: ADDS more details about accident, PM's instruction throughout, photo)

NEW DELHI/SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- Two South Koreans seem to have been aboard a passenger aircraft that crashed in a resort town in Nepal on Sunday, Seoul's embassy in the Himalayan country said.

The Yeti Airlines flight from Nepal's capital city of Kathmandu crashed on landing near Pokhara International Airport at around 10:30 a.m. (local time). There were 68 passengers and four crew members on board, and dozens of bodies have been recovered so far, according to news reports.

"Two South Koreans are on the list of passengers. We are trying to confirm whether they were actually on board and their identities," an embassy official said.

Seoul's foreign ministry said that local embassy officials have been dispatched to the site to handle relevant affairs.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo ordered the foreign ministry to swiftly figure out whether any South Koreans suffered damage and to provide necessary assistance to the families of those presumed to have been on the crashed aircraft, according to his office.

A foreign news outlet reported that all the passengers were killed, but other reports said that there were some survivors and they were rushed to hospitals for treatment.

The passengers also include 53 Nepalese, five Indians, four Russians and one each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina and France, according to news reports.



This EPA photo shows rescue teams working at the wreckage of a Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft after it crashed in Pokhara, Nepal, on Jan. 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

