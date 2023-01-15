Yoon visits UAE war memorial, Grand Mosque
By Lee Haye-ah
ABU DHABI, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday paid his respects at a war memorial in Abu Dhabi and visited the country's largest mosque.
Yoon's visit to the Wahat Al Karama war memorial came a day after he arrived in the country on a four-day state visit. The place is also known by its English translation Oasis of Dignity.
"I express my respect to the heroes who dedicated themselves to their country and to world peace," he wrote in a guest book at the memorial. "The United Arab Emirates begins right here."
Yoon was accompanied on the visit by first lady Kim Keon Hee.
Together they also toured the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the largest mosque in the country named after the UAE's first president.
"The Republic of Korea and the UAE will cooperate firmly for world peace and prosperity with a spirit of tolerance and harmony," Yoon wrote in a guest book.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
