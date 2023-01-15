(URGENT) UAE announces decision to invest US$30 bln in S. Korea: presidential office
All News 18:23 January 15, 2023
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
(CES) (Yonhap Interview) SK eyes expansion in Asia, Europe with sustainable food
-
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
-
Opposition lawmakers slam National Assembly secretariat for removing artworks satirizing Yoon gov't
Most Saved
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
Yoon says taxes should be spent without consideration for politics
-
(3rd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in UAE to promote energy, arms sales
-
S. Korean Kwon Soon-woo captures 2nd career ATP title in Australia
-
N. Korea slams U.N. secretary-general's comment on its 'unlawful' nuclear weapons program
-
N. Korea to hold key parliamentary meeting this week