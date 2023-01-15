UAE announces decision to invest US$30 bln in S. Korea

ABU DHABI, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- The United Arab Emirates decided Sunday to invest US$30 billion in South Korea, the presidential office said.

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced the decision during his summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol, saying, "We decided to make the investment with confidence in the Republic of Korea that keeps its promises under all circumstances," the office said.

The Republic of Korea is South Korea's official name.

