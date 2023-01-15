Pop star Michael Bolton holds first concert in Seoul in 9 years

SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- Pop star Michael Bolton met fans here this weekend for the first time in nine years with a performance featuring his mega hit songs, its organizer said Sunday.

The master singer-songwriter was on the stage at Gocheok Sky Dome on Saturday and Sunday for concerts entitled "Encore, Michael Bolton Live in Seoul." He last performed in South Korea in 2014.

The concert was initially supposed to take place in November last year, but pushed back over the deadly crowd crash in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood that took place in October.

Fans were fascinated by his performance, as Bolton featured 11 songs over about a hour, including his hits, "When a Man Loves a Woman" and "How Am I Supposed To Live Without You."

During the concert, Bolton and the fans held a moment of silence for victims of the Itaewon tragedy. Some 159 people were killed as a massive crowd packed a narrow, sloped alley, many of whom were there for Halloween celebrations.

Meanwhile, the organizer, KBES, came under criticism as the Saturday event, which was to begin at 7 p.m., began 15 minutes later than planned, and fans had to wait until 9 p.m. before Bolton's show. Guest singers' performances lasted for about two hours.

This image, provided by concert organizer KBES, shows Michael Bolton performing in Seoul on Jan. 15, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

