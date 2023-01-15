(LEAD) 25 people taken to hospitals after multi-car crash on expressway

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead with latest; ADDS more details throughout)

POCHEON, South Korea, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- At least 25 people were taken to hospitals after more than 20 cars were involved in a pile-up on an expressway in the northern city of Pocheon Sunday, officials said.

One of them suffered cardiac arrest, as the multi-vehicle crash occurred at around 9:15 p.m. on the Guri-Pocheon Expressway in Pocheon, 46 kilometers northeast of Seoul, according to the officials.

The fire authorities issued an emergency response mode to handle the situation, they added.



This photo, provided by fire authorities on Jan. 15, 2023, shows cars involved in a pile-up on the Guri-Pocheon Expressway in the city of Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

