(LEAD) 25 people taken to hospitals after multi-car crash on expressway
All News 22:46 January 15, 2023
POCHEON, South Korea, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- At least 25 people were taken to hospitals after more than 20 cars were involved in a pile-up on an expressway in the northern city of Pocheon Sunday, officials said.
One of them suffered cardiac arrest, as the multi-vehicle crash occurred at around 9:15 p.m. on the Guri-Pocheon Expressway in Pocheon, 46 kilometers northeast of Seoul, according to the officials.
The fire authorities issued an emergency response mode to handle the situation, they added.
