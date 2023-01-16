(2nd LD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE

(ATTN: ADDS foreign ministry official's remarks)

By Lee Haye-ah

ABU DHABI, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol visited with South Korean troops of a military contingent in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, his office said.

The Akh unit has been carrying out various missions in Abu Dhabi since its establishment in 2011, including training UAE troops and protecting Korean nationals in the region in case of emergencies. Akh means brother in Arabic.



President Yoon Suk Yeol meets with South Korean troops of the Akh unit in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

"The security of the UAE, which is our brother nation, is our security," Yoon told the troops. "The UAE's enemy and biggest threat is Iran, while our enemy is North Korea ... We are in a very similar position to the UAE."

Yoon said he is proud of the troops as commander-in-chief, adding, "If we tell the world that our defense capabilities are this strong, that will discourage our enemy's will for provocations."

Yoon took selfies with the troops, while first lady Kim Keon Hee, who accompanied him on the visit, spoke with some of the soldiers, asking them questions about the weather, their uniform and whether there are desert foxes in the area.

The unit has become a symbol of military cooperation between South Korea and the UAE, a presidential official said. It is expected to play a large role in increasing military cooperation and exchanges between the countries.

The unit presented Yoon and Kim with a framed picture of the 147 troops serving in the unit and an honorary unit member's hat.

Yoon is currently on a four-day state visit to the UAE.

A foreign ministry official in Seoul sought to dispel any misunderstanding regarding Yoon's remark on Iran, saying it was made as he encouraged the soldiers of the Akh unit and explained the complex security environment to them.

"The Korean government's wish to even further develop the friendly bilateral relations with Iran remains firm," the official told Yonhap News Agency.



First lady Kim Keon Hee poses with members of the Akh unit during a visit to their base in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

