Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 16, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -1/06 Cloudy 0
Incheon -2/05 Cloudy 0
Suwon -1/05 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 00/07 Sunny 0
Daejeon 02/08 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 00/03 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 05/05 Snow 0
Jeonju 02/09 Sunny 10
Gwangju 02/10 Cloudy 10
Jeju 04/12 Cloudy 20
Daegu 04/09 Sunny 0
Busan 07/11 Sunny 10
(END)
