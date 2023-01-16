Ultrafine dust level reaches 'bad' only on 17 days last year
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- The level of ultrafine dust was bad or worse only on 17 days last year, the lowest on record, thanks to lower dust levels in China, the environment ministry said Monday.
South Korea categorizes concentrations of ultrafine dust -- particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, also known as PM 2.5 -- into four levels. PM 2.5 between 36 and 75 micrograms per cubic meter is categorized as "bad," while density higher than 76 micrograms per cubic meter is "very bad."
During 2022, the ultrafine dust level reached bad or worse on 17 days, six days fewer than in 2021 and the fewest since the ministry began ultrafine dust observation nationwide in 2015.
The number of days the ultrafine dust level went up to bad or higher in 2015 was 62.
In 2022, in particular, the dust level did not once go higher than bad.
Of last year, the ultrafine dust level remained "good" on 180 days and "normal" on 168 days.
The average ultrafine dust density last year stood at 18 micrograms per cubic meter, the all-time low on record and the same as a year before. In 2015, the figure was 26 micrograms per cubic meter.
The environment ministry attributed the fall last year to lower ultrafine dust levels in China, and increased precipitation in Seoul and central areas in South Korea.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
-
Opposition lawmakers slam National Assembly secretariat for removing artworks satirizing Yoon gov't
-
Police to release results of Itaewon tragedy probe this week
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
Yoon says taxes should be spent without consideration for politics
-
(3rd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
Cars stranded, over 100 traffic accidents reported amid heavy snowfall in eastern province
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in UAE to promote energy, arms sales
-
S. Korean population falls for 3rd consecutive year in 2022
-
(2nd LD) One in cardiac arrest, 3 others seriously injured in 40-car pile-up