S. Korea, UAE sign MOU for strategic arms industry cooperation
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United Arab Emirates have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on "strategic" defense industry cooperation, Seoul's arms procurement agency said Monday in a sign of deepening bilateral security ties.
Seoul's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) and the UAE's Tawazun Council in charge of the country's arms procurement inked the MOU in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, in the presence of President Yoon Suk Yeol and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan who met for a summit in the country.
Under the pact, the two sides will continue efforts for joint investment, research and technological development to further develop bilateral cooperation in the arms industry, it said.
"This MOU solidifies the 'special strategic partnership' between South Korea and the UAE, and is expected to contribute to enhancing substantive defense industry cooperation between the respective defense acquisition agencies," it said.
Based on the trust between the two sides, DAPA added that it expects to expand Seoul's efforts to export air defense systems.
In January last year, the UAE signed a deal to purchase the Cheongung II mid-range surface-to-air missile system, a core element of South Korea's multilayered anti-missile program. Cheongung means heaven's bow in Korean.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
-
Opposition lawmakers slam National Assembly secretariat for removing artworks satirizing Yoon gov't
-
Police to release results of Itaewon tragedy probe this week
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
Yoon says taxes should be spent without consideration for politics
-
(3rd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
Cars stranded, over 100 traffic accidents reported amid heavy snowfall in eastern province
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in UAE to promote energy, arms sales
-
S. Korean population falls for 3rd consecutive year in 2022
-
(4th LD) Two S. Koreans on crashed Nepal plane, fate unknown: foreign ministry