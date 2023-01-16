Kwon Soon-woo matches career high in world rankings after 2nd ATP title
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo has matched his career high in the world rankings following a historic ATP Tour victory over the weekend.
Kwon soared 32 spots to reach No. 52 in the latest ATP rankings released Monday.
Kwon captured the men's singles title at the Adelaide International 2 on Saturday in Adelaide, Australia. He became the first South Korean player with multiple AT Tour titles.
Kwon had also climbed to No. 52 in November 2021, two months after his maiden ATP title at the Astana Open.
Kwon is scheduled to play his first-round match of the Australian Open, the season's first Grand Slam tournament, Monday afternoon in Melbourne. His opponent will be Christopher Eubanks of the United States, world No. 116.
Kwon beat Eubanks in their only previous meeting last year.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
-
Opposition lawmakers slam National Assembly secretariat for removing artworks satirizing Yoon gov't
-
Police to release results of Itaewon tragedy probe this week
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
Yoon says taxes should be spent without consideration for politics
-
(3rd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
Cars stranded, over 100 traffic accidents reported amid heavy snowfall in eastern province
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in UAE to promote energy, arms sales
-
S. Korean population falls for 3rd consecutive year in 2022
-
(2nd LD) One in cardiac arrest, 3 others seriously injured in 40-car pile-up