'Pachinko' named best foreign language series at Critics Choice Awards
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- Apple TV+'s Korean language drama "Pachinko" has won the best foreign language series at this year's Critics Choice Awards.
At the ceremony held by the Critics Choice Association in Los Angeles on Sunday (U.S. time), "Pachinko" won the trophy in the TV category to beat eight other contestants.
Based on the 2017 bestselling novel by Korean-American author Lee Min-jin, the drama is a sprawling, multilingual epic that examines four generations of a Korean family during the Japanese occupation of Korea and the subsequent racism that followed.
Last year, Netflix sensation "Squid Game" won the best non-English language TV series to become the first Korean show to receive the prize given by a group of 500 film and TV broadcast critics in North America.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
-
Opposition lawmakers slam National Assembly secretariat for removing artworks satirizing Yoon gov't
-
Police to release results of Itaewon tragedy probe this week
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
Yoon says taxes should be spent without consideration for politics
-
(3rd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
Cars stranded, over 100 traffic accidents reported amid heavy snowfall in eastern province
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in UAE to promote energy, arms sales
-
S. Korean population falls for 3rd consecutive year in 2022
-
(4th LD) Two S. Koreans on crashed Nepal plane, fate unknown: foreign ministry