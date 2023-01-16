(LEAD) 'Pachinko' named best foreign language series at Critics Choice Awards
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details in paras 3-7; ADDS byline)
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- Apple TV+'s Korean language drama "Pachinko" has won the best foreign language series at this year's Critics Choice Awards.
At the ceremony held by the Critics Choice Association in Los Angeles on Sunday (U.S. time), "Pachinko" won the trophy in the TV category to beat eight other contestants.
A Korean legal drama about an autistic lawyer, "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," aired on Korean cable channel ENA and streamed on Netflix, won a nomination in the same category but failed to win an award.
The seven other contestants were Netflix's "1899," "Borgen" and "Kleo"; HBO Max's "Garcia!"; MUBI's "The Kingdom Exodus"; HBO's "My Brilliant Friend"; and Apple TV+'s "Tehran."
It marks the second consecutive year that a Korean-language series has clinched the trophy for the best foreign language series. Last year, Netflix sensation "Squid Game" became the first Korean show to receive the prize given by a group of 500 film and TV broadcast critics in North America.
Based on the 2017 bestselling novel by Korean American author Lee Min-jin, "Pachinko" is a sprawling, multilingual epic that examines four generations of a Korean family during the Japanese occupation of Korea and the subsequent racism that followed.
The eight-episode series revolves around a native Korean girl named Sunja as well as generations of her family, taking place in multiple locations, including South Korea, Japan and the United States.
It stars rookie actress Kim Min-ha as young Sunja, Oscar-winning actress Young Yuh-jung as older Sunja, and Korean heartthrob Lee Min-ho as Sunja's love interest, Hansu.
Another South Korean nominee that left the ceremony empty-handed was director Park Chan-wook's romance thriller "Decision to Leave." It was nominated for best foreign film.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
Opposition lawmakers slam National Assembly secretariat for removing artworks satirizing Yoon gov't
-
Police to release results of Itaewon tragedy probe this week
-
Ex-Ssangbangwool chief arrested in Thailand while fleeing corruption allegations
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
Yoon says taxes should be spent without consideration for politics
-
(3rd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
Police to release results of Itaewon tragedy probe this week
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
Cars stranded, over 100 traffic accidents reported amid heavy snowfall in eastern province
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in UAE to promote energy, arms sales
-
(4th LD) Two S. Koreans on crashed Nepal plane, fate unknown: foreign ministry
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE