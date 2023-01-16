(2nd LD) 'Pachinko' named best foreign language series at Critics Choice Awards
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details of ceremony in last two paras, minor edits in 5th para, more background info in 6th, 9th paras; CORRECTS typo in 10th para; ADDS photo)
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- Apple TV+'s Korean language drama "Pachinko" has won the best foreign language series at this year's Critics Choice Awards.
At the ceremony held by the Critics Choice Association in Los Angeles on Sunday (U.S. time), "Pachinko" won the trophy in the TV category to beat eight other contestants.
A Korean legal drama about an autistic lawyer, "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," aired on Korean cable channel ENA and streamed on Netflix, received a nomination in the same category but failed to win an award.
The seven other contestants were Netflix's "1899," "Borgen" and "Kleo"; HBO Max's "Garcia!"; MUBI's "The Kingdom Exodus"; HBO's "My Brilliant Friend"; and Apple TV+'s "Tehran."
It marks the second consecutive year that a mainly Korean-language series has clinched the trophy for the best foreign language series. Last year, Netflix sensation "Squid Game" became the first Korean show to receive the prize given by a group of about 600 film and TV broadcast critics in North America.
When South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's family satire "Parasite" and Korean American director Lee Isaac Chung's "Minari," which won best foreign language film in 2020 and 2021, respectively, are included, "Pachinko" is the fourth Korea-related title to claim an award at the annual event. "Minari" is a story of Korean immigrants rarely portrayed in Hollywood.
Based on the 2017 bestselling novel by Korean American author Lee Min-jin, "Pachinko" is a sprawling, multilingual epic that examines four generations of a Korean family during the Japanese occupation of Korea and the subsequent racism that followed.
The eight-episode series revolves around a native Korean girl named Sunja, as well as generations of her family, taking place in multiple locations, including South Korea, Japan and the United States.
The drama has been rated highly due to its persuasive depiction of the pain of countries that have been invaded by other countries and the reality of a community of immigrants beyond the Korean history.
It stars rookie actress Kim Min-ha as young Sunja, Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung as older Sunja, and Korean heartthrob Lee Min-ho as Sunja's love interest, Hansu.
Kim attended the awards ceremony in a gold dress, along with Park Eun-bin and Yoo In-sik, the lead actor and director of "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," respectively.
Another South Korean nominee that left the ceremony empty-handed was director Park Chan-wook's romance thriller "Decision to Leave." It was nominated for best foreign film, but the honor went to "RRR," an Indian epic action about two revolutionaries who fight against British rule in India. The film was written and directed by S. S. Rajamouli.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
Opposition lawmakers slam National Assembly secretariat for removing artworks satirizing Yoon gov't
-
Police to release results of Itaewon tragedy probe this week
-
Ex-Ssangbangwool chief arrested in Thailand while fleeing corruption allegations
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
Yoon says taxes should be spent without consideration for politics
-
(3rd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
Police to release results of Itaewon tragedy probe this week
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
Cars stranded, over 100 traffic accidents reported amid heavy snowfall in eastern province
-
(4th LD) Two S. Koreans on crashed Nepal plane, fate unknown: foreign ministry
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
Lotte Chemical sells Pakistani unit to streamline business, secure funds