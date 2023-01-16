Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean Kim Si-woo earns 4th career PGA Tour win in Hawaii

All News 10:06 January 16, 2023

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Kim Si-woo has collected his fourth career victory on the PGA Tour in Hawaii, rallying from a three-shot deficit to find the winner's circle.

Kim shot an 18-under 262 to win the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Sunday (local time). With a final round of six-under 64, Kim held off Hayden Buckley of the United States by one stroke.

Kim, world No. 84, began the final round three shots off the lead held by Buckley. But Kim was clutch down the stretch Sunday, with birdies on each of the final two holes, for his first title in two years.

Kim, 27, is the second South Korean to win in the 2022-23 season, joining Kim Joo-hyung at the Shriners Children's Open in October.

In this USA Today Sports photo via Reuters, Kim Si-woo of South Korea acknowledges the crowd after making a birdie putt on the third hole during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Jan. 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

