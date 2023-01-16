BLACKPINK's 'Playing with Fire' video tops 800 mln YouTube views

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's 2016 single "Playing with Fire" has surpassed 800 million views on YouTube.

The video crossed the milestone Monday at about 1:40 a.m., six years and two months after it was uploaded on the global video sharing service, YG Entertainment, the band's agency, said.

"Playing with Fire" is one of the two lead tracks off the group's second single, "Square Two," released in November 2016.

This increased to 10 the number of videos from the quintet that have garnered more than 800 million YouTube views.

BLACKPINK is currently on a large-scale world tour that's expected to attract some 1.5 million global fans. The group finished the North American and European legs of the tour last year, and will perform in Asia and Oceania in the first half of this year.

In April, it will headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, a major music and art festival in North America.

