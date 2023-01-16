Unification minister meets with UAE minister of co-existence

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kwon Young-se has met with the United Arab Emirates' minister in charge of co-existence to appeal for support for Seoul's inter-Korean policy and discuss ways for cooperation, his office said Monday.

Kwon held talks with Tolerance and Coexistence Minister Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan on Sunday (UAE time) in Abu Dhabi, according to the unification ministry.

Kwon is currently on a visit to the UAE, accompanying President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoon embarked on an eight-day trip to the UAE and Switzerland on Saturday.

The ministry said Kwon explained the Yoon government's "audacious" initiative aimed at helping North Korea develop its economy in return for denuclearization and Nahyan voiced his support for the proposal.

The ministers also exchanged views about the South's preparations for inter-Korean unification and the UAE's integration policy, it added.

The government said it will continue to work to drum up international support for its "audacious" proposal and broaden the understanding of the South's unification policy.



Unification Minister Kwon Young-se (R) meets with Tolerance and Coexistence Minister Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan on Jan. 15, 2023, in Abu Dhabi, in this photo provided by the unification ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

