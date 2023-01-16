Girl group GOT the beat to drop 1st EP

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- GOT the beat, SM Entertainment's project girl group, will return with a new album Monday, the group's agency said.

The septet's first EP, "Stamp On It," consists of six tracks, including the title track of the same name, "Goddess Level" and "Alter Ego," according to SM.

The song "Stamp On It" is an R&B hip-hop-infused dance song about the fierce competition to rise to the top in the music industry.

Made up of seven female artists managed by SM -- BoA, Taeyeon and Hyoyeon of Girls' Generation, Seulgi and Wendy of Red Velvet, and Karina and Winter of aespa -- GOT the beat debuted with the digital single "Step Back" in 2022.

The EP will hit various music services at 6 p.m.

A concept photo for GOT the beat's first EP, "Stamp On It," provided by SM Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

