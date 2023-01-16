The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
January 16, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.46
1-M 3.55 3.54
2-M 3.61 3.60
3-M 3.74 3.73
6-M 3.90 3.92
12-M 3.92 3.95
(END)
