SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.50 3.46

1-M 3.55 3.54

2-M 3.61 3.60

3-M 3.74 3.73

6-M 3.90 3.92

12-M 3.92 3.95



(END)