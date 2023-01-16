S. Korea, UAE sign partnership for cooperation on water resources
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has signed a memorandum of understanding with the United Arab Emirates to step up bilateral cooperation on harnessing water resources, the South Korean environment ministry said Monday.
The deal signed between Environment Minister Han Wha-jin and her UAE counterpart in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (UAE time) is expected to boost South Korean companies' chances to join a 2 trillion-won (US$1.62 billion) desalination plant project pushed by the UAE, the ministry said.
Han was in Abu Dhabi as a member of President Yoon Suk Yeol's entourage for his ongoing state visit to the UAE.
The UAE is pushing for the project to set up four seawater desalination plants.
