S. Korea holds interagency response meeting over Nepal jet crash

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government held an interagency meeting Monday to discuss response measures on the crash of a passenger aircraft that had carried two South Korean nationals in Nepal a day earlier, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Two South Koreans were confirmed to have been aboard the Yeti Airlines flight that crashed near Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on Sunday after flying from the country's capital city of Kathmandu.

At the meeting chaired by Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon, the ministry shared the latest status of the Nepalese government's search and rescue operation. Other attending officials from the defense, transportation and interior ministries pledged to provide necessary assistance.

"In coordination with our embassy in Nepal and the local authorities, we will continue our efforts to confirm additional damage and to come up with measures to provide assistance to the families of the victims," the ministry said.

Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon (2nd from L) presides over an interagency meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Jan. 16, 2023, to discuss the crash of a passenger aircraft that had carried two South Koreans in Nepal, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

