--------------------

S. Korea holds interagency response meeting over Nepal jet crash

SEOUL -- The South Korean government held an interagency meeting Monday to discuss response measures on the crash of a passenger aircraft that had carried two South Korean nationals in Nepal a day earlier, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Two South Koreans were confirmed to have been aboard the Yeti Airlines flight that crashed near Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on Sunday after flying from the country's capital city of Kathmandu.



--------------------

(LEAD) 'Pachinko' named best foreign language series at Critics Choice Awards

SEOUL -- Apple TV+'s Korean language drama "Pachinko" has won the best foreign language series at this year's Critics Choice Awards.

At the ceremony held by the Critics Choice Association in Los Angeles on Sunday (U.S. time), "Pachinko" won the trophy in the TV category to beat eight other contestants.



--------------------

S. Korea, Japan hold working-level consultations on wartime forced labor

SEOUL/TOKYO -- South Korea and Japan held working-level diplomatic consultations Monday on ways to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor under 2018 rulings by Seoul's Supreme Court.

Seo Min-jung, director general for Asia and Pacific affairs at South Korea's foreign ministry, met with her Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, for discussions at the Japanese foreign ministry in Tokyo.



--------------------

S. Korea, UAE sign MOU for strategic arms industry cooperation

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United Arab Emirates have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on "strategic" defense industry cooperation, Seoul's arms procurement agency said Monday in a sign of deepening bilateral security ties.

Seoul's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) and the UAE's Tawazun Council in charge of the country's arms procurement inked the MOU in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, in the presence of President Yoon Suk Yeol and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan who met for a summit in the country.



--------------------

Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct: poll

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating fell below 40 percent for the first time in five weeks in the wake of hard-line remarks he made on North Korea and a row with a potential candidate to become leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), a poll showed Monday.

In the poll of 2,508 adults conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Friday of last week, 39.3 percent positively assessed Yoon's performance, down 1.6 percentage points from the previous week.



--------------------

S. Korea's COVID-19 cases down to lowest Mon. tally in 12 weeks

SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to the lowest Monday tally in 12 weeks, as the government continues to make efforts to contain the inflow from China.

The country reported 14,144 new COVID-19 infections, including 64 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 29,821,035, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.



--------------------

Proportion of self-employed hits all-time low in 2022 amid pandemic

SEOUL -- The proportion of self-employed people in South Korea touched a record low in 2022 in the wake of the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, data showed Monday.

Asia's fourth-largest economy had 5.63 million self-employed people as of end-December, accounting for 20.1 percent of the 28.09 million employed in the country, according to the data from Statistics Korea.



--------------------

(LEAD) S. Korean Kim Si-woo earns 4th career PGA Tour win in Hawaii

SEOUL -- South Korean Kim Si-woo has collected his fourth career victory on the PGA Tour in Hawaii, rallying from a three-shot deficit to find the winner's circle.

Kim shot an 18-under 262 to win the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Sunday (local time). With a final round of six-under 64, Kim held off Hayden Buckley of the United States by one stroke.

