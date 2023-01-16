5-term lawmaker Cho declares bid for ruling party leadership
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- A five-term lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Monday declared his bid to become the party's next leader.
Rep. Cho Kyung-tae told a news conference he will work for the success of the government of President Yoon Suk Yeol and the PPP's victory in next year's parliamentary elections, noting he is the only candidate that can "reform" and "unite" the party at the same time.
Cho is the fourth sitting lawmaker to enter the PPP leadership race, following Reps. Kim Gi-hyeon, Ahn Cheol-soo and Yoon Sang-hyun.
The PPP plans to hold a national convention on March 8 to pick its new chair.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
Opposition lawmakers slam National Assembly secretariat for removing artworks satirizing Yoon gov't
-
Police to release results of Itaewon tragedy probe this week
-
Ex-Ssangbangwool chief arrested in Thailand while fleeing corruption allegations
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
Yoon says taxes should be spent without consideration for politics
-
(3rd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
Police to release results of Itaewon tragedy probe this week
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
Cars stranded, over 100 traffic accidents reported amid heavy snowfall in eastern province
-
(LEAD) Yoon arrives in UAE to promote energy, arms sales
-
(4th LD) Two S. Koreans on crashed Nepal plane, fate unknown: foreign ministry
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE