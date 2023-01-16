Opposition leader Lee asked to appear again for questioning

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors have asked Rep. Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), to appear again for questioning less than a week after he was quizzed over bribery allegations, sources said Monday.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office asked Lee to show up for questioning after the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday as part of an investigation into corruption allegations involving a high-profile property development project, according to the legal sources.

The case centers on the allegations that a private asset management company, Hwacheon Daeyu, was allowed to reap huge investment profits from the development project in Daejang-dong in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, launched while Lee was serving as the Seongnam mayor.

Prosecutors suspect Lee let private partners affiliated with Hwacheon Daeyu gain access to insider information so as to reap about 404 billion won (US$327 million) of illegal proceeds from the lucrative construction project.

Last week, Lee underwent 12 hours of questioning as part of a separate investigation into allegations that the Seongnam city government attracted 17 billion won in corporate donations to its municipal football club in return for administrative favors between 2016 and 2018 while he was the mayor.

