Shinsegae International names new CEO amid digital push

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- Fashion and cosmetics retailer Shinsegae International Inc. said Monday it has named a new chief executive amid the retailer's push to accelerate digitalization and expand its business globally.

The luxury retailer under Shinsegae Group has hired William Kim as the CEO of the company, effective since Jan. 6, the company said in a statement.

Prior to joining Shinsegae International, Kim served as the CEO of Rapha Racing Ltd., a British cycling apparel brand. He was also an executive at Samsung Electronics Co., where he oversaw the company's digital platforms and global retail stores.

Kim also has extensive work experience at international luxury fashion brands, such as Gucci and Burberry, the company said.

"With the appointment of William Kim, Shinsegae International also plans to spearhead further growth through international expansion, and various merger and acquisition deals," the company said.

Shinsegae International imports and distributes more than 30 fashion brands and some 20 beauty brands in South Korea. It also operates an e-commerce store called SiVillage.



William Kim, CEO of Shinsegae International Inc., is shown in this undated profile photo provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

fairydust@yna.co.kr

(END)