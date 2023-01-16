KOSPI 2,399.86 UP 13.77 points (close)
All News 15:31 January 16, 2023
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
Opposition lawmakers slam National Assembly secretariat for removing artworks satirizing Yoon gov't
-
Police to release results of Itaewon tragedy probe this week
-
Ex-Ssangbangwool chief arrested in Thailand while fleeing corruption allegations
Most Saved
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
Yoon says taxes should be spent without consideration for politics
-
(3rd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
Police to release results of Itaewon tragedy probe this week
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
Cars stranded, over 100 traffic accidents reported amid heavy snowfall in eastern province
-
(4th LD) Two S. Koreans on crashed Nepal plane, fate unknown: foreign ministry
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
Lotte Chemical sells Pakistani unit to streamline business, secure funds