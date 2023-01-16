KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KCC 225,000 UP 5,500
SKBP 74,400 UP 700
TaekwangInd 738,000 UP 8,000
Daewoong 19,850 UP 150
AmoreG 38,300 UP 1,450
HyundaiMtr 166,500 DN 2,500
SSANGYONGCNE 5,640 UP 110
Hanwha 27,750 DN 250
SK hynix 85,800 UP 100
CJ 83,300 DN 900
Youngpoong 634,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 37,000 DN 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,300 DN 650
SamsungF&MIns 200,500 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,850 UP 50
Kogas 32,850 DN 150
DB HiTek 43,450 UP 250
DB INSURANCE 64,000 0
SLCORP 25,250 DN 350
Yuhan 54,200 0
Hyosung 70,500 UP 1,400
LOTTE 32,600 DN 50
LotteChilsung 162,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,960 DN 80
POSCO Holdings 311,000 UP 6,000
GCH Corp 16,900 UP 100
LX INT 34,150 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 13,500 UP 150
TaihanElecWire 1,590 UP 15
Hyundai M&F INS 29,300 DN 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 99,300 UP 1,800
IBK 10,550 UP 150
SAMSUNG CARD 30,600 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 22,400 0
LOTTE CONF 118,000 UP 1,000
KT 34,650 UP 300
DONGSUH 19,700 DN 100
SamsungEng 24,300 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25150 UP200
LOTTE TOUR 14,150 UP 700
