SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



KCC 225,000 UP 5,500

SKBP 74,400 UP 700

TaekwangInd 738,000 UP 8,000

Daewoong 19,850 UP 150

AmoreG 38,300 UP 1,450

HyundaiMtr 166,500 DN 2,500

SSANGYONGCNE 5,640 UP 110

Hanwha 27,750 DN 250

SK hynix 85,800 UP 100

CJ 83,300 DN 900

Youngpoong 634,000 UP 6,000

HyundaiEng&Const 37,000 DN 500

CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,300 DN 650

SamsungF&MIns 200,500 DN 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,850 UP 50

Kogas 32,850 DN 150

DB HiTek 43,450 UP 250

DB INSURANCE 64,000 0

SLCORP 25,250 DN 350

Yuhan 54,200 0

Hyosung 70,500 UP 1,400

LOTTE 32,600 DN 50

LotteChilsung 162,500 UP 3,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,960 DN 80

POSCO Holdings 311,000 UP 6,000

GCH Corp 16,900 UP 100

LX INT 34,150 DN 50

DongkukStlMill 13,500 UP 150

TaihanElecWire 1,590 UP 15

Hyundai M&F INS 29,300 DN 300

LOTTE SHOPPING 99,300 UP 1,800

IBK 10,550 UP 150

SAMSUNG CARD 30,600 UP 250

CheilWorldwide 22,400 0

LOTTE CONF 118,000 UP 1,000

KT 34,650 UP 300

DONGSUH 19,700 DN 100

SamsungEng 24,300 DN 150

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25150 UP200

LOTTE TOUR 14,150 UP 700

(MORE)