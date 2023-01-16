Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 January 16, 2023

KT&G 92,000 UP 600
SAMSUNG C&T 117,500 DN 500
LG Uplus 11,100 UP 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,500 DN 300
PanOcean 5,850 DN 50
SamsungElec 61,100 UP 300
NHIS 9,370 UP 50
DongwonInd 48,350 UP 150
LS 69,200 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES109000 DN2000
GC Corp 130,500 UP 2,500
GS E&C 23,200 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 624,000 DN 7,000
KPIC 182,500 UP 7,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,920 UP 20
SKC 94,700 UP 900
GS Retail 27,850 UP 250
Ottogi 457,500 UP 1,500
CJ LOGISTICS 93,000 UP 300
DOOSAN 88,500 DN 2,800
DL 61,200 UP 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,600 UP 100
KIA CORP. 64,600 DN 700
HITEJINRO 25,600 0
Daesang 21,450 UP 100
SKNetworks 3,995 UP 50
ORION Holdings 15,350 DN 100
LG Corp. 81,400 DN 500
KAL 24,400 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 197,000 UP 3,500
Boryung 9,420 UP 30
MERITZ SECU 6,610 UP 90
HtlShilla 82,300 DN 200
Hanmi Science 31,250 UP 50
SamsungElecMech 149,000 UP 5,000
Hanssem 48,850 DN 50
F&F 131,000 DN 2,000
KSOE 76,500 DN 700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,000 DN 850
MS IND 15,850 UP 200
(MORE)

