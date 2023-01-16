KT&G 92,000 UP 600

SAMSUNG C&T 117,500 DN 500

LG Uplus 11,100 UP 250

SAMSUNG LIFE 71,500 DN 300

PanOcean 5,850 DN 50

SamsungElec 61,100 UP 300

NHIS 9,370 UP 50

DongwonInd 48,350 UP 150

LS 69,200 DN 1,200

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES109000 DN2000

GC Corp 130,500 UP 2,500

GS E&C 23,200 UP 150

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 624,000 DN 7,000

KPIC 182,500 UP 7,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,920 UP 20

SKC 94,700 UP 900

GS Retail 27,850 UP 250

Ottogi 457,500 UP 1,500

CJ LOGISTICS 93,000 UP 300

DOOSAN 88,500 DN 2,800

DL 61,200 UP 200

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,600 UP 100

KIA CORP. 64,600 DN 700

HITEJINRO 25,600 0

Daesang 21,450 UP 100

SKNetworks 3,995 UP 50

ORION Holdings 15,350 DN 100

LG Corp. 81,400 DN 500

KAL 24,400 0

POSCO CHEMICAL 197,000 UP 3,500

Boryung 9,420 UP 30

MERITZ SECU 6,610 UP 90

HtlShilla 82,300 DN 200

Hanmi Science 31,250 UP 50

SamsungElecMech 149,000 UP 5,000

Hanssem 48,850 DN 50

F&F 131,000 DN 2,000

KSOE 76,500 DN 700

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,000 DN 850

MS IND 15,850 UP 200

(MORE)