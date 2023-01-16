KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 86,700 UP 600
LS ELECTRIC 53,100 UP 300
KorZinc 559,000 0
SamsungHvyInd 5,100 DN 40
HyundaiMipoDock 77,900 DN 1,200
IS DONGSEO 34,050 UP 400
S-Oil 85,400 UP 100
Doosan Enerbility 16,500 DN 650
Doosanfc 33,800 UP 400
LG Display 13,300 UP 200
SK 194,500 UP 1,500
Hanon Systems 8,930 DN 70
Kangwonland 23,450 UP 150
NAVER 200,500 UP 5,500
Kakao 64,500 UP 2,500
NCsoft 476,500 UP 12,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 62,500 UP 3,200
COSMAX 74,900 UP 500
KIWOOM 100,500 UP 3,000
DSME 19,600 0
HDSINFRA 7,850 DN 110
DWEC 4,590 DN 50
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,650 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 346,500 UP 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,700 DN 2,000
SAMSUNG SDS 124,000 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 3,000 DN 10
KEPCO KPS 34,100 DN 550
LG H&H 755,000 UP 11,000
LGCHEM 638,000 DN 6,000
KEPCO E&C 60,800 DN 2,500
ShinhanGroup 43,800 UP 2,750
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 55,100 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,800 DN 600
LGELECTRONICS 94,400 UP 200
Celltrion 168,000 DN 1,000
Netmarble 59,200 UP 1,500
KRAFTON 175,500 UP 2,000
HD HYUNDAI 58,900 DN 900
ORION 120,500 UP 500
(MORE)
