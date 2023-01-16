KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,700 UP 350
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,650 UP 50
BGF Retail 195,500 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 80,900 UP 800
HDC-OP 10,650 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 397,500 UP 21,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 377,000 UP 3,000
HANILCMT 11,400 UP 200
SKBS 78,300 0
WooriFinancialGroup 13,300 UP 550
KakaoBank 29,450 UP 1,300
LG Innotek 278,000 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 182,500 UP 3,500
HMM 21,400 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 53,600 DN 600
KumhoPetrochem 149,000 UP 5,500
S-1 58,700 UP 100
ZINUS 39,950 UP 2,200
Mobis 215,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 80,800 UP 600
Hanchem 198,000 UP 1,500
DWS 41,700 UP 1,450
Nongshim 352,500 UP 9,000
SGBC 45,800 UP 600
Shinsegae 237,000 UP 2,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,200 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,700 UP 200
KEPCO 20,050 DN 150
SamsungSecu 35,250 UP 600
KG DONGBU STL 8,150 UP 130
SKTelecom 46,600 UP 700
HyundaiElev 29,600 UP 350
ShinpoongPharm 21,750 UP 750
Handsome 27,200 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 59,300 UP 1,500
Asiana Airlines 14,500 UP 350
COWAY 54,900 DN 700
TKG Huchems 20,000 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 144,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 62,700 UP 100
