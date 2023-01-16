ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,700 UP 350

HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,650 UP 50

BGF Retail 195,500 UP 2,000

SKCHEM 80,900 UP 800

HDC-OP 10,650 UP 50

HYOSUNG TNC 397,500 UP 21,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 377,000 UP 3,000

HANILCMT 11,400 UP 200

SKBS 78,300 0

WooriFinancialGroup 13,300 UP 550

KakaoBank 29,450 UP 1,300

LG Innotek 278,000 UP 3,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 182,500 UP 3,500

HMM 21,400 UP 50

HYUNDAI WIA 53,600 DN 600

KumhoPetrochem 149,000 UP 5,500

S-1 58,700 UP 100

ZINUS 39,950 UP 2,200

Mobis 215,000 DN 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 80,800 UP 600

Hanchem 198,000 UP 1,500

DWS 41,700 UP 1,450

Nongshim 352,500 UP 9,000

SGBC 45,800 UP 600

Shinsegae 237,000 UP 2,500

LOTTE Fine Chem 56,200 0

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,700 UP 200

KEPCO 20,050 DN 150

SamsungSecu 35,250 UP 600

KG DONGBU STL 8,150 UP 130

SKTelecom 46,600 UP 700

HyundaiElev 29,600 UP 350

ShinpoongPharm 21,750 UP 750

Handsome 27,200 DN 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 59,300 UP 1,500

Asiana Airlines 14,500 UP 350

COWAY 54,900 DN 700

TKG Huchems 20,000 DN 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 144,000 DN 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 62,700 UP 100

(MORE)