KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 62,100 UP 1,600
GS 44,350 DN 350
LIG Nex1 79,900 DN 2,600
Fila Holdings 35,800 UP 650
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 173,500 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 52,600 UP 3,100
HANWHA LIFE 2,960 UP 125
AMOREPACIFIC 142,500 UP 3,000
FOOSUNG 12,000 UP 150
SK Innovation 157,500 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 34,050 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 60,000 UP 2,600
Hansae 16,150 UP 200
Youngone Corp 44,050 UP 300
CSWIND 72,000 UP 700
GKL 19,150 UP 600
KOLON IND 45,250 UP 1,450
HanmiPharm 269,000 UP 2,500
SD Biosensor 30,250 UP 50
Meritz Financial 44,500 UP 600
BNK Financial Group 7,240 UP 200
emart 103,500 UP 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY325 00 DN700
KOLMAR KOREA 43,700 UP 850
PIAM 31,550 UP 400
HANJINKAL 39,600 UP 650
CHONGKUNDANG 84,000 UP 600
DoubleUGames 49,050 DN 800
HL MANDO 43,700 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 807,000 DN 4,000
Doosan Bobcat 35,450 DN 450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,850 UP 50
HYBE 178,500 UP 4,000
SK ie technology 64,900 DN 200
LG Energy Solution 480,500 UP 2,500
DL E&C 35,350 DN 250
kakaopay 70,800 UP 200
K Car 12,450 UP 250
SKSQUARE 35,700 DN 150
Meritz Insurance 53,000 UP 600
