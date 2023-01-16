Busan mayor to visit France, Switzerland to promote city's 2030 expo bid

BUSAN, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon will travel to France and Switzerland this week to promote the city's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, officials said Monday.

Park will first fly to Paris on Tuesday to drum up support from African and other member countries of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) headquartered in the French capital, according to city officials.

Following on-site inspections of candidate cities in the first quarter, the BIE is scheduled to decide on the host city of the 2030 World Expo via voting by member countries in November.

On Wednesday, the mayor will attend an evening promotion event, "Korean Night," to be held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The next day, Park will attend a special speech session in Davos by President Yoon Suk Yeol before returning home Friday, according to the officials.



