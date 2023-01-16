S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 16, 2023
All News 16:36 January 16, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.599 3.554 +4.5
2-year TB 3.495 3.441 +5.4
3-year TB 3.454 3.369 +8.5
10-year TB 3.383 3.300 +8.3
2-year MSB 3.473 3.414 +5.9
3-year CB (AA-) 4.661 4.620 +4.1
91-day CD 3.790 3.880 -9.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
Police to release results of Itaewon tragedy probe this week
-
Ex-Ssangbangwool chief arrested in Thailand while fleeing corruption allegations
-
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
(3rd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
Police to release results of Itaewon tragedy probe this week
-
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
Cars stranded, over 100 traffic accidents reported amid heavy snowfall in eastern province
-
Lotte Chemical sells Pakistani unit to streamline business, secure funds
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
(4th LD) Two S. Koreans on crashed Nepal plane, fate unknown: foreign ministry