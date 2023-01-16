S. Korea, India agree in high-level dialogue to strengthen special strategic partnership

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and India held high-level discussions Monday on ways to further develop bilateral relations by bolstering their "special strategic partnership," as the two sides celebrate the 50th anniversary of forging diplomatic ties this year, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.

During a foreign policy dialogue held in Seoul, South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong and his Indian counterpart, Saurabh Kumar, agreed to strengthen the formal relationship, established in 2015, through cooperation in various fields, including defense, development assistance and culture.

The two sides also shared the view that North Korea's provocations post a security threat to both the region and other parts of the world, and stressed the need for a united and resolute response from the international community, the ministry added.



South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong (R) and his Indian counterpart, Saurabh Kumar, shake hands ahead of high-level consultations at the Seoul foreign ministry on Jan. 16, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

