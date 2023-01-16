Gencurix to raise 28 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- Gencurix Inc.on Monday announced that it will sell stock to raise 28 billion won (US$22.7 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 6.47 million common shares at a price of 4,325 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.

