



-----------------

(LEAD) Latest PGA Tour winner thanks golfer wife for unwavering support

SEOUL -- For Kim Si-woo, the latest PGA Tour winner from South Korea, being married to a fellow professional golfer has its perks.

Namely, she can walk 18 holes with him each round, covering well over 6 kilometers at PGA Tour courses, to cheer him on and still have energy left to spend time with him away from the course and keep his mind off stressful competition.



-----------------

(LEAD) Opposition leader Lee asked to appear again for questioning

SEOUL -- Prosecutors have asked Rep. Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), to appear again for questioning in a corruption investigation less than a week after he was quizzed in a separate bribery case.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office asked Lee to show up for questioning on Jan. 27 as part of an investigation into corruption allegations involving a high-profile property development project, according to legal sources.



-----------------

Apple Korea's 2022 sales edge up 3.3 pct to 7.3 tln won

SEOUL -- Apple Korea's sales rose slightly to 7.3 trillion won (US$5.9 billion) last year, data showed Monday.

The South Korean unit of U.S. tech giant Apple Inc. logged 7.3 trillion won in sales from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022, up from 7.1 trillion won the previous one-year period, according to its audit report filing.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea, Japan hold working-level consultations on wartime forced labor

SEOUL/TOKYO -- South Korea and Japan held working-level diplomatic consultations Monday on ways to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor under 2018 rulings by Seoul's Supreme Court.

Seo Min-jung, director general for Asia and Pacific affairs at South Korea's foreign ministry, met with her Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, for discussions at the Japanese foreign ministry in Tokyo.



-----------------

Busan mayor to visit France, Switzerland to promote city's 2030 expo bid

BUSAN -- Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon will travel to France and Switzerland this week to promote the city's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, officials said Monday.

Park will first fly to Paris on Tuesday to drum up support from African and other member countries of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) headquartered in the French capital, according to city officials.



-----------------

Yoon calls for cooperation with UAE in achieving carbon neutrality

ABU DHABI -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Monday that South Korea and the United Arab Emirates should work together to achieve carbon neutrality and develop clean energy.

Yoon issued the call during a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, a global platform where world leaders develop strategies to tackle climate change.

